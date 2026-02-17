Who is Redheemaa? All about TV actress Megha Barsenge entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20

Reality TV show Bigg Boss 19 was trending last year. Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna was handed over the winner trophy by the host, superstar Salman Khan. Since the show was a mega success, audience is excited to know who all will be entering the house this year. Recently, TV actress Redheemaa hinted at her participating in Bigg Boss 20. Read on to know more about her.

Who is Redheemaa?

Actress Redheemaa recently took to her Instagram Stories and responded to a fan’s query about her participating in Bigg Boss 20. During the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, a fan asked her ‘Bigg Boss me kab aaoge aap? (When will you participate in Bigg Boss?)’ In response to this, the celebrity penned, ‘On the way hu. (I am on the way.)’ Her answer created a lot of buzz online with many searching more about her.

Well, she the actress who played Satpal Kohli (Trilochan's wife) in the television drama series, Megha Barsenge. Set in a Punjabi backdrop, the show aired from August 2024 to June 2025. Apart from that, she also featured in the Punjabi track Munde Muk Gaye with Nawab Faizii.

Born Ridhimaa Gupta, the actress also appeared in the 2021 short film Rang Rasiya, which was directed by Manish Madaan. She was also part of the song Ve Diljaaniya by singer-composer Richa Sharma. The music video also featured Mohtsham Qayoom and Sabeena Kotroo.

Last year, she grabbed eye-balls after her video of mimicking BB 19 contestant Tanya Mittal spread like wildfire. She captioned the video “Guess kaun se feku hai ye comments mai batao Hume” tagging Tanya to it.

Redheemaa calls herself a digital creator, actor and model who is followed by 130K people on Instagram. She often drops professionally clicked pictures on her social media handles with captions about selflove. Recently, she collaborated on a reel with Rakhi Sawant during an event to promote a song featuring Sawant and Shabaz Khan. Redheemaa currently lives in Mumbai and is in the close circle of celebs like singer Mika Singh, actor Deepak Tijori, Rakhi’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani.

