Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill gives ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’ song a Sidharth Shukla twist and we’re all hearts; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13's craze is all over the city and we cannot get enough of what the contestants are up to. While some have gotten busy with new work and upcoming projects, some seem to be simply enjoying what life has to throw at them. Some of the contestants who have constantly been in the news are Paras Chhabra, , Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others for that matter regarding what they are up to.

And well, Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news constantly for her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and in fact, not just that, she has also been in the news for her performance with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, and we cannot get enough of the contestant. And now, Shehnaaz has shared a video on social media where she is seen chanting Sidharth's name while Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from the movie Cocktail plays in the car. In fact, she also seemed to be blushing as she sang, and we are wondering what do the SidNaaz fans have to say.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video right here:

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are two of the most talked about contestants both inside and outside, and it looks like fans will always get just about enough of these two. SidNaaz fans, what do you have to say? Drop your comments below.

