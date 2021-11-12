Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan accuses Rajiv Adatia of inappropriately touching & threatens to tarnish his image

In the recent episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15, singer Afsana Khan was evicted by Bigg Boss. She was removed on the grounds of her violent behaviour with other contestants and trying to self-harm. The singer challenged to make everyone's life miserable inside the house. She also accused Rajiv Adatia of inappropriately touching, which led to his emotional breakdown as he denied doing any such thing.

Rajiv Adatia was seen repeatedly saying that he did not touch her at all. Neha Bhasin told Afsana that she and Rajiv share such a genuine friendship, they have that equation. Afsana kept on telling Rajiv that if he came anywhere even around her, she would tarnish his image. She also alleged Shamita Shetty of using Rajiv against her. Seeing Afsana's outburst and as she called Shamita "mental" and "fake," Shamita Shetty struck back saying that Afsana has gone "mental" and has lost the plot.

Jay Bhanushali tried to make Afsana understand that this is a family show and it isn't coming across well for anyone, and Rajiv's reputation would be affected. Afsana threatened to file a case against Rajiv Adatia, to which Shamita Shetty challenged her to file it.

Rajiv Adatia was traumatised by the event and was seen in tears. Umar Riaz came to him and tried to console him. Afsana was called inside the confession room and asked to leave the house. Despite Bigg Boss' announcement, Afsana Khan refused to leave. A doctor was then sent to assure Afsana's health, who seemed in a very disturbed state. Later, Bigg Boss had to send a few more crew members to bring her out of the house.

Rajiv Adatia and Afsana Khan shared a good bond in the show; they were called the 'Tom and Jerry' and 'Humpty Dumpty' of the show. He cried when Bigg Boss announced Afsana's was evicted and said, "Dil ki buri nahin hai vo."



