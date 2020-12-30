EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Paurashpur's Shaheer Sheikh on TV stars being looked down upon: I am what I am because of TV

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Shaheer Sheikh, the handsome actor spoke candidly about making his digital debut with Paurashpur and his thoughts on television actors being looked down upon.

As Shaheer Sheikh made his digital debut with Paurashpur, which also stars Shilpa Shinde and Milind Soman, Pinkvilla was given an EXCLUSIVE opportunity for a tête-à-tête with the newly married actor. Given that Paurashpur's first season will only give us a brief glimpse at Sheikh's mysterious character Veer, we asked him on why he chose this particular project as his web show debut.

"I always do projects whenever someone offers me something nice. If I like the project, I don't have any criteria or anything like that to say yes to a project. If somebody wants me, I respect that of course. If I have my dates sorted for that project, I will definitely go ahead and do the project," Shaheer revealed. As for whether he had any inhibitions regarding his cameo appearance in the show, the 36-year-old actor confessed, "I've never planned such things as well. I have no reservations for doing a cameo or moving to web. It was never like that for me. I would only want to play good characters, characters that excite me and it was as exciting."

"It [Paurashpur] was something new. It was something which I've not done in the past and if it excites me, I would go ahead and do it. And it's important to come out of your comfort zone at some point of time to try something different... I would always want to challenge myself as an actor and this felt like it will keep me up at nights and it will excite me so that's why I went ahead and signed the project," Sheikh added.

Moreover, as a big name in the television industry with memorable shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in his impressive repertoire, we couldn't help but ask Shaheer what his thoughts are on TV stars continued to be looked down upon. "There needs to be a change, definitely. I feel I would prefer TV over any other medium any day because it has given me so much and whoever I am today, it's because of TV. An old lady, sitting in some far off village can watch me and she can connect with me. We should be thankful. The exposure to TV is far more than any other platform," Sheikh stated.

"I am what I am because of TV and I will always prefer to do TV over anything else. It's not that I have never been offered other projects for movies or web [shows] but because I wanted to do TV is why I was doing TV. The main idea is to make good cinema, to give out the right message, to entertain people but at the same time give a good message as well. That's the main idea. It can be any form," Shaheer concluded.

