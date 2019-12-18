Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar joking about her wedding with co judges is unmissable; video inside

Neha Kakkar says, ‘aaj meri shaadi hai’ to co-judges on Indian Idol 11. Find out why and check this video out.

Indian Idol 11 continues to make news for many reasons but the coming week episode is going to special. The show will witness a special shaadi episode which was shot recently. Judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya all decked up in Indian wear for the episode. However, things took a hilarious turn when during one of her Instagram stories, Himesh tells everyone that Neha is getting married and the singer plays along to say ‘aaj meri shaadi hai.’ Listening to this, both her co-judges compliment her and congratulate her!

For the episode, Neha wore a green lehenga which she teamed up with jewelry and blingy makeup. She looked lovely in her ensemble. Neha keeps sharing videos from on sets on a regular basis with her fans and has a huge social media following. Recently, Neha had opened up about her lows on the show and had revealed that she wanted to end her life eventually. She said that she is having a great time right now but she went through a rough patch. She went on to say how she did not want to live anymore at one point in time because she felt that life is unfair. However, she did go on to add further how when someone is having such thoughts, they must think about their near and dear ones.

Neha opened up on depression too in her post and said, “Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful.”

Neha was in a relationship with Himansh Kohli but the duo broke up on a bad note.

