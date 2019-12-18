Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal indulging in snow fight is adorable beyond words; watch

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are the cutest couple on board and their snow fight recently is a proof!

Television favourite real life pair and Mohit Sehgal make us gush everytime with their romance. The couple makes sure to spend enough time with each other and are busy being the globe trotters. Currently, on a holiday, the two are enjoying the winters like no one else. In a recent video, the two even indulge in a cute snow fight and their this real self is what makes them one of the most adorable couples. The two met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and fell in love there. The two have been inseparable since then and we absolutely love their camaraderie with each other.

In the video, Sanaya and Mohit are seen donning winter gloves and outfit looking adorable af. The two are quite active on social media too and continue to support each other. Be it Sanaya’s birthday celebrations to exotic vacays, their pictures and videos are simply love! Recently, Mohit Sehgal has shared a boomerang video on his Instagram handle in which the two of them are enjoying a spa session together. Both Mohit and Sanaya seem to be quite elated as they welcome their weekend by enjoying a special spa session!

Check out Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's video:

(ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal welcome the weekend with a spa session; WATCH Video)

Talking about Sanaya Irani, the MJHT actor recently added yet another feather to her cap as she made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost. It happens to be a horror movie that has been directed by ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Sanaya is seen opposite Shivam Bhaargava in the movie which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Ghost was released into the theaters on October 18, 2019, and Sanaya was highly praised for her amazing performance in the movie.

Credits :Instgram

Read More