Vivian Dsena announces ‘The kingdom just got bigger’ with birth of his baby boy; Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh extend wishes

Popular TV actor and model, Vivian Dsena, is currently on cloud nine. The celebrity recently welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Nouran Aly. Minutes ago, he took to social media to announce the birth of his prince. Read on!

Vivian Dsena is blessed with a baby boy

Vivian Dsena has stepped into fatherhood for the second time. On March 30, 2026, he confirmed that he had welcomed a son with his wife, Nouran Aly. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame dropped an announcement post.

In the note, he expressed, “Went a little off the radar… not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced, they’re lived first. The silence said enough… The kingdom just got bigger… and this time… it’s a Prince.”

Take a look:

The elated father is a popular face in the TV and reality show space. Vivian made his acting debut with the soap opera Kasamh Se, back in 2008. Since then, he has been seen in shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Sirf Tum.

He also took part in multiple reality shows, right from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 18, and Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 3. During his stint on BB 18, the actor revealed that he met his wife, Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, when she came to interview him.

Apparently, he made her wait for nearly four months before finally giving her the interview. While talking to Shilpa Shirodkar on the reality show, Vivian further divulged that he went to Egypt for an event, where they first met. “All in one mai ek cheez kehna chahunga. Ladki solid hai boss (I'll say one thing: she is just amazing). I feel worthy she is in my life,” the actor said about Nouran.

After parting ways with his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-actress Vahbbiz Dorabjee in 2021, Dsena married Nouran Aly in 2022. They have a daughter together.

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