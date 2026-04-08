Was Splitsvilla 16 fame Akanksha Choudhary part of Isha Malviya’s song Paon Ki Jutti? Find out

The dating reality TV show, Splitsvilla X6, has been making waves because of its many twists and turns. But of late, Akanksha Choudhary has been grabbing attention for reportedly being in a love triangle with Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur. But before becoming the Miss Universe India 2025 Finalist and starring in the show, she was part of a popular music video starring Isha Malviya and Shiv Panditt. Read on for more details!

We spotted Akanksha Choudhary in Isha Malviya's song Paon Ki Jutti

Akanksha Choudhary became the most-searched Splitsvilla X6 contestant after former Roadies Double Cross contestant Yogesh Rawat ditched her to be with his ex-girlfriend Ruru Thakur after she made a wild card entry. While filming of the show has ended, the episodes continue to air every weekend. Among all the controversies and allegations surrounding Akanksha, we spotted her in Isha Malviya's song Paon Ki Jutti.

In the music video released by Desi Melodies back in May 2024, Choudhary was one of the fellow artists who were standing behind Isha in the middle of the music video. Sung by Jyoti Nooran and composed by Jaani, the track also featured Shiv Panditt.

Take a look:

Coming back to Akanksha’s journey in Splitsvilla X6, the beauty queen gained limelight and the sympathy of many after Yogesh’s alleged betrayal. While Rawat decided to go with Ruru, their co-contestant, Suzanne, exclusively told Pinkvilla that he wasn’t happy with his ex-girlfriend.

In an interview with us, Suzanne revealed, “Jab sacha pyaar aajata hai life mein, tum bahot khush ho jaoge. Waisa nahi tha. Yogesh ka jo spark and aura tha vo bahot dim hogaya tha Ruru ke aaney k baad, maybe because usko guilt tha Akanksha ke liye, and he wasn’t openly able to love Ruru. (When your true love returns, you tend to be very happy. But that wasn’t the case with Yogesh. His spark and aura were getting dimmed after Ruru came, maybe because he was feeling guilty for Akanksha, and hence, he wasn’t able to fully love Thakur.)”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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