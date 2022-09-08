WATCH: Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen share their first vlog together post patch-up; Say 'Ziana got us back'

Charu and Rajeev Sen recently celebrated Ganesh Festival with their family together and also shared adorable pictures with their daughter Ziana. After patching up, the couple finally shared a vlog together on Rajeev's YouTube channel. At the start of the video, Rajeev is seen enjoying a great time at the spa. After leaving, he and Charu are seen together heading to a mall for buying a gift. After a few minutes, Rajeev then starts sharing how people might be thinking that how are we back together and how did this happen. Rajeev continues and calls getting back with Charu a 'miracle'.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently became the talk of the town owing to the trouble in their married life. The duo tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa and are parents to an adorable daughter named Ziana. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. Since then, the duo has been in the headlines for quite a few months owing to their divorce. But considering their daughter's future and their love for each other, the two then decided to give a second chance to their relationship and have now patched up.

Click here to watch Rajeev's vlog

He adds, "I firmly believe that Charu had given up and then I don't give up that easily but I also gave up seeing what was happening. As you guys know, we were literally hours away from signing our petition in the family court for separation but by god's grace that didn't happen. Ziana, our beautiful daughter, got her father and mother back together and the rest is history."

Rajeev also gives a message to his well-wishers and says that one should never give up on marriages as every marriage faces ups and downs. He also said that because of god's grace he and Charu have got back together stronger. Rajeev further adds how they have been through multiple fights and a lot of things together. Rajeev shares how his argument with Charu began with small things and later ended up being bigger. He continues and says that if they would have parted ways they wouldn't have been happier.

Rajeev further explains that Charu and he are back together not only for Ziana but because they are still in love with each other. He further shared how positivity helps in a happy life and how one should stay away from negative people.

Speaking about Charu's television career, the actress starred in numerous shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

Also Read: Amid divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen decide to keep their marriage: ‘Wish to give Ziana the very best’