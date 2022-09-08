WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin drops a glimpse of her beautiful pink saree from Krishna Mukherjee's engagement
Jasmin Bhasin was a part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction! The star has gained a massive fan following owing to her acting prowess but apart from that, her impeccable fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Jasmin never fails to impress the fashion police and always manages to raise the oomph by donning stunning outfits. She is a star with amazing fashion sense, and her cute looks and flattering smile are simply the best to make her fans go gaga.
Jasmin and Aly Goni marked their gracious presence at their friend Krishna Mukherjee's engagement. Jasmin and Aly, both decked up in stunning outfits for their friend's special day. Today, Jasmin shared a video on her Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of the outfit she wore at Krishna's engagement. Jasmin was seen decked up in a beautiful heavily embellished pink saree and looked glamourous as flaunts it in the video. Sharing this video, she captioned, "Sometimes you don’t need a caption."
Jasmin Bhasin's career:
Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.
Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai' and also featured in 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Her last appearance was opposite beau Aly Goni in the popular music video titled ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’.
