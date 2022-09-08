WATCH: Palak Tiwari shares a glimpse of her 'cheat day' as she relishes Pav Bhaji
Palak Tiwari featured in popular music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu.
Palak Tiwari is among the reigning star in the entertainment industry and has already been the talk of the town. She is the daughter of popular actress Shweta Tiwari. Palak stepped into the showbiz world by featuring in a music video. She has an active social media presence and often shares updates on her personal and professional life. The actress enjoys a massive fan following, who often shower their love on her pictures and videos.
Palak's Instagram is flooded with stunning pictures from her photoshoot and personal life. The actress also manages to maintain a fit physique and is often spotted heading to gym and pilates classes. In a recent video, Palak is seen enjoying her cheat day as she relished Pav Bhaji. She mentioned everyone had only one Pav on their plate while she had many.
Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Palak is very close to her family and often drops pictures and videos of their special family moments on social media.
On the professional front, Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak also featured in music video, Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. Palak also featured in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'
