WATCH: Palak Tiwari shares a glimpse of her 'cheat day' as she relishes Pav Bhaji

Palak Tiwari is among the reigning star in the entertainment industry and has already been the talk of the town. She is the daughter of popular actress Shweta Tiwari. Palak stepped into the showbiz world by featuring in a music video. She has an active social media presence and often shares updates on her personal and professional life. The actress enjoys a massive fan following, who often shower their love on her pictures and videos.

Palak's Instagram is flooded with stunning pictures from her photoshoot and personal life. The actress also manages to maintain a fit physique and is often spotted heading to gym and pilates classes. In a recent video, Palak is seen enjoying her cheat day as she relished Pav Bhaji. She mentioned everyone had only one Pav on their plate while she had many.