What is Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant’s age difference? TV celebs can’t stop gushing over their wedding pics

Television stars Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant have finally tied the knot after 23 years together. The couple exchanged wedding vows on November 16, 2025, at the Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan in a private ceremony attended only by close family. Known for their roles in iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the couple’s wedding has sparked a rush of nostalgia and excitement among fans.

Sandeep Baswana, 47, told The Times of India, “Ashlesha and I visited Vrindavan in April and felt a deep connection with the Radha Krishna temples there. That trip inspired us to get married after being together for 23 years. Our parents are the happiest — they’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We wanted to keep it simple, and what better than getting married in a Lord Krishna temple.”

Ashlesha, 41, added, “I feel extreme happiness and gratitude that I am finally married to the love of my life. Vrindavan was the ideal place — we felt a deep connection when we visited. It was an organic, sudden decision, and we chose to keep it private with just our families.”

Sandeep joked that they were tired of answering questions about why they hadn’t gotten married despite being together for so many years and added that, in his mind, he and Ashlesha were always married. He said that getting married didn’t feel any different, as it was something they were always going to do, and now that it finally happened, they were happy and overwhelmed by the love and blessings. Ashlesha added that they felt blessed to be receiving so much love from their friends and well-wishers.

The couple’s intimate and simple pastel wedding was a perfect blend of elegance and tradition. Ashlesha shared pictures from the ceremony, captioning, “And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs... Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings.” Sandeep looked dapper in an embroidered pastel sherwani paired with a matching turban, while Ashlesha stunned in a blush-pink saree.

TV celebrities quickly took to social media to congratulate them. Sriti Jha wrote, “Whaaaaa congratulations!!!” Nakuul Mehta commented, “Uffff @ashleshasavant @baswanasandeep Unhinged Joy and love,” and Kishwer Merchantt added, “Omg this is amazing.. congratulations u guys.” Other stars including Disha Parmar, Mugdha Chaphekar, Nidhi Shah, Pooja Banerjii, Prachee Shah Paandya, Pulkit Samrat, Shraddha Musle, and Anjuum Faakih also shared their warm wishes.

Born on February 4, 1978, Sandeep is six years older than Ashlesha, who was born on September 24, 1984. The couple first met on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and they lived together for years before deciding to marry.

Sandeep once said, “Since her home was far away from the set, she used to spend a few nights at my home during the week. Those few nights became months, and we realized we were happy with each other. Gradually, our bond got stronger, and the thought of separation never crossed our minds.”

Currently, Ashlesha is seen in Jhanak, while Sandeep was last seen in Apollena. After 23 years of love and togetherness, the couple has finally tied the knot, receiving love and blessings from fans and celebrities alike.

