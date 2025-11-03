Who are the new faces of Naagin 7? Priyanka Chahar, Eisha Singh and Namik Paul unveil the first look on Bigg Boss 19

The mystery around Naagin 7 has finally been lifted. The star cast of the upcoming season was revealed during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 2, 2025. The highly anticipated moment featured Salman Khan welcoming Naagin 7 stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, and Namik Paul on stage as they unveiled the show’s first look.

According to Filmibeat, Naagin 7 will have a grand launch along with Laughter Chefs season 3, strengthening Colors TV’s weekend lineup. The channel and production house had kept details about the cast and release date under wraps, but the reveal during Bigg Boss 19 ended weeks of speculation.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary takes the lead

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known for her strong performances and Bigg Boss 16 fame, will lead the new season of Naagin. Interestingly, her casting story traces back to her time on Bigg Boss 16. During that season, producer Ektaa Kapoor had visited the house and mentioned she had found her next Naagin. Many fans speculated it would be Priyanka, and now, that prediction has come true.

Sharing her excitement, Priyanka said, “I still remember the moment on Bigg Boss 16 when Ektaa ma’am said she found her next Naagin, and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour.” She added, “Taking charge of the Naagin universe is a huge responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to uphold it. To be revealed as Naagin in front of Salman sir and millions of viewers feels nothing short of destiny’s plan.”

Here’s who else stars in Naagin 7

Actress Eisha Singh, last seen in Bigg Boss 18, is set to play a pivotal role in Naagin 7. This marks her second collaboration with Ekta Kapoor after Bekaboo. A production source shared, “Eisha Singh fits her role perfectly. She brings her own charm and depth to the series.”

The show will also feature Namik Paul in a lead role opposite Priyanka. Namik, who began his career as a journalist with NDTV 24x7, made his acting debut in 2015 and gained fame through Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Ek Deewaana Tha.

While the official Naagin 7 release date has not yet been announced, fans are eagerly waiting for Colors TV to reveal more details. The combination of fantasy, drama, and a powerful new cast has already made Naagin 7 one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, November 2, Episode Highlights: Pranit More gets eliminated due to medical reasons, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's first look from Naagin 7 revealed