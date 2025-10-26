Who is Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife? Everything to know about Akanksha Jindal

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 stirred curiosity after Salman Khan made an indirect remark about “ex-wives,” leaving contestant Abhishek Bajaj visibly tense. The moment led fans to dig deeper into his personal life, and his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, has now come into the spotlight.

Abhishek Bajaj’s marriage to Akanksha Jindal

Abhishek Bajaj, who is currently winning hearts on Bigg Boss 19, was earlier married to Akanksha Jindal. The two tied the knot in November 2017 after dating for seven years. They first met at a party in 2010 and quickly developed a close bond. Abhishek proposed to Akanksha on a yacht near Mumbai’s Gateway of India before they decided to get married, as per Times of India. However, the couple later parted ways, and Abhishek has largely stayed silent about their separation on social media.

Here’s what we know about Akanksha Jindal

Akanksha Jindal is a company secretary by profession and also a social media influencer. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle, travel, and fashion-related content. Though active online, Akanksha has chosen to stay away from controversies and public drama. Notably, she hasn’t posted any pictures with Abhishek since 2018, which left fans wondering about their relationship status even before news of their separation came out.

Recently, Akanksha spoke to journalist Vicky Lalwani, revealing that she had a difficult time during her marriage. She alleged that Abhishek cheated on her with several women. Akanksha said she suffered a miscarriage and claimed that he “was not empathetic enough.” She also said, “He tried to gaslight me and blamed me for his actions. I want other girls and their parents to know what kind of person he is.”

Despite the attention, Akanksha mentioned she is not interested in entering Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant. “I would like to come into the industry on my own merit, not as someone’s ex,” she clarified.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek Bajaj has been praised for his straightforward attitude and fun personality. His growing bond with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur has become a fan favorite, with many admiring their friendship. Salman Khan even called him a “clean-hearted and transparent person” during the latest episode.

