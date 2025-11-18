Who is Akanksha Chamola? Everything to know about Gaurav Khanna's wife after their Bigg Boss 19 reunion

Gaurav Khanna, one of Indian television’s most popular actors, has been making headlines for his stint in Bigg Boss 19. As the Anupamaa star gains attention for his calm personality and strategic gameplay, viewers are now curious about his personal life, especially his relationship with wife Akanksha Chamola.

Who is Gaurav Khanna's wife?

Akanksha Chamola is an Indian television actress who started her acting journey with the show Swaragini, which helped her gain recognition across the industry. She later worked in shows such as Bhootu and Can You See Me? The 41-year-old actress is from Mumbai and has completed her postgraduate degree in commerce.

Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 in a three-day wedding ceremony held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur. The couple has been together for nine years, and they often share glimpses of their life on social media. Their posts give fans a look into their bond, which appears warm, supportive and steady.

Here’s what happened during their Bigg Boss 19 reunion

The recent family week on Bigg Boss 19 featured emotional moments, including Gaurav Khanna’s reunion with Akanksha Chamola. In a viral clip from the freeze task, Akanksha entered the house while the contestants were asked to stand still. When Gaurav was released from the freeze, he hugged her tightly and kissed her on the cheek. Amaal Mallik jokingly said, “Aakhein bandh karliya maine.”

In another promo, Akanksha was seen cheering as she entered the house. Gaurav, smiling widely, waited for her excitement-filled arrival. When Bigg Boss released him, Akanksha said, “Thank you Bigg Boss,” before they hugged again.

Over the years, the couple has often been asked about having a child. Once, when rumours of pregnancy surfaced, Gaurav clarified, “Listen, guys, my wife is not pregnant. Koi good news nahi hai. Please puchna band karo isse.” He added that Akanksha simply enjoyed “fried cheese, ice-cream, chips” and chose to skip the gym sometimes. “It’s her choice. I support her. I love my wife,” he said.

During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar, astrologer Jai Madaan revealed that Akanksha had started thinking about parenthood. Jai said, “She is thinking about it seriously,” which made Gaurav react with a surprised “Oh ho!”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 November 17 Episode Written Update: Family entries ease tensions after heated clashes in the top 9