Who is Anuj Sachdeva? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor attacked by society resident over parking row

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and bleeding.

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva was allegedly attacked by a resident of his own housing society in Mumbai’s Goregaon West. The actor, known for popular TV shows like Phir Subah Hogi and Sabki Laadli Bebo, shared a disturbing video on Instagram showing a man assaulting him with a rod. According to Anuj, the incident happened after he raised an issue about wrongful parking in the society.

In the video, the attacker is seen charging toward Anuj, abusing him, and threatening him. Anuj also claimed that the man tried to hit his pet dog during the confrontation. The situation escalated until security guards intervened and pulled the accused away. As he was being taken away, the man was heard threatening to kill the actor.

Anuj Sachdeva shares video evidence, says he is bleeding from head

Posting the video as evidence, Anuj wrote on Instagram, “I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking.”

He further added, “Harmony Mall residency. Goregaon W. This person is from A wing flat 602. Kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head.”

In the clip, the attacker is also heard saying, “Kutte se katwayega?” while hurling abuses. Anuj stated that the man alleged his dog had bitten him, which Anuj denied. The actor urged people to share the video so that strict action could be taken.

Who is Anuj Sachdeva? Here’s what you should know about the TV actor

Anuj Sachdeva is a well-known Indian television actor and model. Born on October 5, 1986, in New Delhi, he started his career after participating in MTV Roadies in 2005. Before entering the entertainment industry, Anuj worked with his father in the shoe manufacturing business and is also a qualified shoe designer.

He made his television debut with Sabki Laadli Bebo, where he played the role of Amrit. He later gained popularity with shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Itti Si Khushi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Anuj has also appeared in films such as Hawaa Hawaai, Love Shagun, and Punjabi movies Haani and Police in Pollywood. Recently, he was seen in the ZEE5 web series Chhal Kapat, which premiered in June 2025, where he played Vikram Shandel.

