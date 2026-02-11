Who is Bhagirath Bhatt? Meet Border 2 and Bandish Bandits’ Sitar player rumored to enter Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss is one such reality television show which keeps on dominating the headlines. While the Salman Khan-hosted show hasn’t announced its Season 20 yet, rumors about the possible contestants have already started floating around. The internet is currently buzzing that Sitarist, Bhagirath Bhatt is all set to be the first contestant of Bigg Boss Season 20. If you are also wondering who Bhagirath Bhatt is, then keep scrolling further.

Born on May 31, 1991, Bhagirath Bhatt comes from a musical family based in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He is a well-known Sitar player, classical musician and a composer, who has worked on several films and shows across the borders, including Hollywood.

Bhagirath started learning sitar from the age of six. He started learning sitar from his own father, Pankajkumar Bhatt. He later went to The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda for professional training in music, where he also bagged a Gold Medal.

Though the 35-year-old is active on social media, he kept his personal life low-key. Bhagirath has around 55K followers on his Instagram handle with over 900 posts till now. The musician has always worked quietly and let his sitar do the talking.

Bhagirath has contributed to the music of some of the popular Indian films and shows including, Padmaavat, Malaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Border 2, Heeramandi, Qala, Kota Factory 2, Gullak, Jubilee, Bandish Bandits, and others. He even worked on the background score of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. His other Hollywood project was 2014 released The American Gandhi.

The sitar player has worked with several legends in his career like Pandit Birju Maharaj, AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ajay-Atul, among others. He was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Dunster Business School in Switzerland for his incredible contribution to classical music.

Though the rumor mill is hinting towards his possible entry in the Salman Khan show, neither the Bigg Boss makers nor Bhagirath Bhatt have made any comment on the same.

