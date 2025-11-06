Who is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Shehbaz Badesha’s girlfriend Kashish Aggarwal? All about the beauty influencer

After Shehbaz Badesha revealed his girlfriend’s name on Bigg Boss 19, fans have been curious to know more about Kashish Aggarwal, the woman who has captured the heart of Shehnaaz Gill’s brother. Shehbaz confirmed during a live feed that he was missing his girlfriend, saying, “Today, I’m missing someone. My girlfriend.” He added, “Even she said, ‘Don’t take my name if you go to Bigg Boss.’ Kashish is her name.”

Following this revelation, Kashish seemingly confirmed their relationship through social media. Under a reel discussing her connection with Shehbaz Badesha, she left a heart emoji, which fans took as a subtle confirmation of their romance.

Who is Kashish Aggarwal?

According to her Instagram profile, Kashish Aggarwal is a beauty and lifestyle content creator. She has over 8,000 followers on Instagram, where she often posts about her daily life and beliefs. Her bio reads, “Har Har Mahadev. Proud Vegetarian. GEMINI,” reflecting her spiritual side and personality. She also follows Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram, adding more buzz around her connection with the Gill family.

While details about her age and net worth are not publicly available, Kashish’s growing popularity after Shehbaz’s revelation has made her a talking point among Bigg Boss 19 viewers.

Here’s what Kashish said before Shehbaz entered the Bigg Boss 19 house

Before Shehbaz entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, Kashish dedicated an emotional post to him on Instagram. Sharing a photo of them together, she wrote, “They say the Bigg Boss house changes people—I know you’ll just be your authentic, amazing self. The world is about to fall for your realness. Miss you already! Get that trophy!”

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Shehbaz’s dating life has become one of the most discussed topics. During a chat with Baseer Ali, Shehbaz mentioned that he was dating a “pahadi,” hinting at Kashish.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, November 5 Episode Written Update: Amaal calls Tanya 'fake', major fight erupts after Search Engine task