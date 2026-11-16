Who is Kavita Banerjee? Meet Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu's newly-wedded wife

Television actor Nandish Sandhu has begun a new chapter in his personal life by tying the knot with actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Kolkata on November 14. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding happened a year after their roka ceremony in September 2025. As pictures and videos from their celebrations make rounds on social media, here's everything you need to know about Kavita.

Who is Nandish Sandhu's newly-wedded wife Kavita Banerjee?

Kavita Banerjee is an actress who recently married television actor Nandish Sandhu. While she has kept much of her personal life away from the spotlight, her wedding to Nandish has brought her into the limelight. Born on July 12, 1992, Kavita is 34-years-old. She shares a 10-and-half-year age difference with her husband, who was born on December 25, 1981, and is currently 44.

Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee's wedding festivities

The couple's wedding celebrations spanned two days, beginning on November 13 with an engagement and sangeet ceremony. The festivities also included a haldi ceremony ahead of their big day. Although Nandish and Kavita are yet to share their official wedding photographs, several pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced online.

Kavita Banerjee's Bengali wedding look

For their traditional Bengali wedding, Kavita looked beautiful in a red and cream Banarasi silk saree, while Nandish opted for a classic cream silk dhoti and kurta. One of the videos captured the Bengali wedding ritual Saat Paak, also known as Saat Paake Ghora. During this ceremony, the bride circles the groom seven times.

Nandish Sandhu's previous marriage to Rashami Desai

Before finding love with Kavita, Nandish was married to television actress Rashami Desai. The two met on the sets of the popular show Uttaran, where they portrayed a couple. Their on-screen chemistry eventually grew into a real-life relationship, and they tied the knot on February 12, 2012, in Dholpur, Rajasthan. However, their marriage faced difficulties, and they announced their separation in 2014.

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