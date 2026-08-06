Who is Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra’s boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal? All about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor

Actor-model, social media influencer Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp 2. She managed to win hearts with her resilience, strategic gameplay and emotional journey inside the house. Throughout the season, the content creator and influencer often spoke about the unwavering support she received from her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal. While Shreya battled challenging tasks and intense confrontations, Rishabh remained one of her biggest cheerleaders, rooting for her from outside.

Who is Shreya Kalra’s boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal?

Rishabh Jaiswal was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He did his schooling from Dalimss Sunbeam Sigra in Varanasi. Before stepping into the entertainment world, Rishabh earned his bachelor's degree in commerce from the Banaras Hindu University.

Jaiswal is a television actor who has been steadily building his career in the entertainment industry. He is best known for playing Krish Poddar in the long-running family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His performance in the popular daily soap earned him recognition among television audiences, and he continues to expand his body of work with different projects.

Shreya Kalra’s bond with Rishabh Jaiswal

Although the couple has preferred to keep their relationship away from public attention, they have never shied away from expressing admiration for one another. During Lock Upp 2, Shreya frequently credited Rishabh for being her emotional anchor through the highs and lows of the competition. When Rishabh went on the show to meet Shreya, his encouragement gave her the confidence to stay focused and continue fighting for the trophy despite the pressure inside the house.

Rishabh Jaiswal's work front

Rishabh Jaiswal first rose to prominence as a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla 14 in 2022, where he gained widespread recognition for his personality. He later returned to reality television with MTV Roadies 19 as a member of Rhea Chakraborty's gang. After reality shows, Rishabh played Krish Bansal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also appeared in Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya.

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