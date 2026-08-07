Who is Usha Nadkarni? Meet the 80-year-old actor who had a difficult childhood and now lives alone

Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni has spent over six decades entertaining audiences with memorable performances across Marathi and Hindi films, television and theatre. Best known to Hindi TV viewers for her role in Pavitra Rishta, the actor's off-screen journey has been defined by resilience. From surviving a turbulent childhood to making personal sacrifices for her career, Usha has repeatedly spoken about the experiences that shaped her into the woman she is today.

Living independently at 80

In a recent conversation with Rajshri Marathi, Usha shared that she has been living alone since 1987. With her son abroad and no siblings alive, reflecting on her life, she said, "I'm used to it. I've been living alone since 1987. I'm not scared at all. I used to be scared when I first moved into my building. I would ask the guard to accompany me to my door because I was afraid somebody would attack me from behind. But I'm not scared anymore."

The veteran actor added, "People can't tell how they'll die. Some people go in their sleep, some people die in the hospital. I'm not scared even one bit. If I die in my sleep, my neighbours would come knocking and think, ‘Buddhi ne darwaza nahi khola hai (The old lady didn't open the door)'."

The sacrifices behind her career

Usha also revealed that after separating from her husband years ago, she continued to maintain cordial relations with his family. While building her acting career, her son was largely raised by her mother. In her 2025 conversation with Pinkvilla, she recalled, "I would go visit him when I had the time. There was no set schedule. Marathi plays would occupy all my time, because there would be multiple performances in a single day."

Looking back, she admitted the emotional cost of those years, saying, "My son still tells me that I've only given birth to him. His real mother was my mother."

Long before fame, Usha grew up in a strict household where, according to her, her father frequently lost his temper over minor issues. She said, "If he found the newspaper to be crumpled or crooked in any way, he would lose his temper and tear it up. If he saw that our school books weren't kept in neat rows, he would tear them up in anger. My mother would tell him that he'd only have to buy new ones, so he shouldn't tear them."

Despite opposition from her family, the veteran star never gave up on acting. Recalling her determination, she said, "I always wanted to be an actor since my childhood. My mother didn't approve. She was a teacher, and from her point of view, she was right. We were middle-class people. Our neighbors were very nosy. I say, ‘To hell with those people. You should do whatever you want'. I first acted when I was in 4th standard; now I am 80, and I am still acting."



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Alliance: Mini Mathur defeats Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani to win the coveted trophy, Rs 50 lakh cash prize