Who is Vedika Pinto? All about model, actress and Vikrant Massey's co-star from Musafir Cafe

Vedika Pinto has come a long way from being recognized as the face of a viral music video to establishing herself as one of the entertainment industry's promising young actors. She shot to fame as the bride in Ritviz’s music video of Liggi and later ventured into films Operation Romeo, Gumraah, and Nishaanchi. Vedika was recently seen in the web series Musafir Cafe, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana.

Who is Vedika Pinto?

Vedika comes from a Christian family and was born on October 14, 1995, in Mumbai, to Johnny Pinto and Monia Saigal Pinto. She studied at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai before graduating from the University of London.

Before stepping into acting, Vedika was passionate about dance and actively participated in national and international competitions during her school years. Her love for performing eventually paved the way for her entry into the entertainment industry. However, it was a music video that first made her a familiar face among audiences across the country.

In 2019, Vedika featured as the bride in Ritviz’s Liggi. The song’s popularity got her into the limelight. Her instantly recognizable presence helped her transition from a viral internet personality to an aspiring Bollywood actor.

Vedika made her Hindi film debut with Operation Romeo in 2022, directed by Neeraj Pandey. She played Neha in the film, which explored the issue of moral policing. She subsequently appeared in Gumraah in 2023, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, before taking on the role of Rangeeli Rinku in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi and Nishaanchi 2. Vedika was recently seen in Musafir Cafe on Netflix alongside Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana.

About Musafir Cafe

The web series follows software engineer Chander Mohan Sharma, who leaves his corporate life behind to open a cafe in the mountains while pursuing his dream of becoming a writer. Vedika plays the role of a young, ambitious Sudha Tripathi in the series, who falls in love with Massey's character, and then tries to navigate through life.

Download the Pinkvilla Buzz app today on the App Store and Google Play, and catch all the buzz, all in one place.

For Android users: HERE