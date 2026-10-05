Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan marries fiancée Tamanna in California, shares first dance photo

Mohsin Khan is now officially a married man! The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wed fiancée Tamanna in intimate ceremony in California. The actor gave fans a glimpse of his special day by sharing a dreamy picture with his bride of their first dance, leaving social media buzzing with congratulatory messages.

Mohsin Khan shares dreamy glimpse with bride Tamanna

On October 4, Mohsin Khan took to Instagram to share a romantic picture from his wedding celebrations. In the photo, the actor can be seen dancing with Tamanna. Mohsin looked dapper in a classic white tuxedo, while his bride looked gorgeous in a peach Anarkali suit paired with a matching skirt. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The day, MashaAllah."

Check out Mohsin Khan's official post below:



Several glimpses from the intimate celebrations have also surfaced on social media. Mohsin Khan and Tamanna shared a romantic first dance as husband and wife to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Chammak Challo from Ra.One. The newlyweds also danced to Janam Janam from Dilwale, giving fans a glimpse into their joyous celebrations.

A look at Mohsin Khan’s television journey

Mohsin began his acting career in 2014 with Love by Chance and later appeared in shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousin, Dream Girl- Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. However, his career reached new heights with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played Kartik Goenka opposite Shivangi Joshi’s Naira. The actor bid farewell to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021 after enjoying a successful run on the show. He was later seen in the web series Jab Mila Tu, where he starred alongside Eisha Singh.

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