Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Navika Kotia calls off engagement to Pune based businessman Mazen Mody; Report

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Navika Kotia has reportedly called off her engagement to Pune-based businessman Mazen Mody. The couple, who got engaged in January 2026, were planning to tie the knot next year. However, differences in their compatibility, priorities, and expectations reportedly led them to part ways in early July.

Navika Kotia and Mazen Mody end their engagement

According to The Times of India, Navika and Mazen mutually decided to end their engagement without any hard feelings. A source told the publication, “It was an arranged match. They had performed the gol dhana ceremony in January and were planning to tie the knot next year. However, they started facing issues and realized they were very different from each other. So they decided to part ways. There is no negativity surrounding the breakup, and they have both moved on.”

Meanwhile, TellyChakkar reported that the engagement was called off due to “compatibility, priorities and expectations from life.” Navika has also reportedly removed pictures from her engagement ceremony from social media. Mazen, too, stated that both had respectfully moved on.

The former couple were introduced through a mutual friend and had known each other for around a year before their families initiated discussions about marriage.

Following reports of the broken engagement, Mazen is now reportedly dating actor Ritika Badiani. His recent social media posts, featuring glimpses of the two together, have fueled speculation about their relationship.

Navika Kotia’s work front

Navika began her career as a child actor, appearing in shows such as Kasamh Se, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Balika Vadhu. She gained recognition for playing Sridevi’s daughter in the 2012 film English Vinglish. After an eight-year break to focus on her studies, she returned to television in 2022 with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, playing Maya “Mau” Khera. She later headlined Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai as Kesar and appeared in three seasons of School Friends.

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