“Are you my date for tonight?” Malaika Arora’s special red carpet admirer

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:36 AM IST  |  21.6K
“Are you my date for tonight?” Malaika Arora’s special red carpet admirer. Malaika Arora’s style impresses us almost on a daily basis. Today watch who escorted her in a recent red carpet event.
 
 
 
 