Here's what Kiara Advani said when a fan shouted, 'I Love You'?

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:37 PM IST  |  19.6K
Here's what Kiara Advani said when a fan shouted, 'I Love You'? Kiara looked stunning at an award show. Her style turned heads and how. She also won an award. Watch the video to know more.
 
 
 