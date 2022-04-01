Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Awards
>
Here's what Kiara Advani said when a fan shouted, 'I Love You'?
Here's what Kiara Advani said when a fan shouted, 'I Love You'?
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:37 PM IST |
19.6K
Here's what Kiara Advani said when a fan shouted, ...
Here's what Kiara Advani said when a fan shouted, 'I Love You'? Kiara looked stunning at an award show. Her style turned heads and how. She also won an award. Watch the video to know more.
Awards
Kiara Advani
You May Like This
Kriti Sanon-Sidharth Malhotra’s winning red carpet moment; Kiara Advani arrives solo
Kiara Advani, Rekha: Best and Worst dressed at Hello! Wall of Fame
This doctor is Kiara Advani’s HUMSHAKAL
Call the fire brigade Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature in a shimmer look
More Videos
Kiara Advani got us captivated in her DAZZLING blue jumpsuit by Naeem Khan; Yay or Nay?
“Are you my date for tonight?” Malaika Arora’s special red carpet admirer
BEST & WORST DRESSED: Kiara Advani, Palak Tiwari to Janhvi Kapoor
Kiara Advani sizzles in blue jumpsuit with plunging neckline; Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu oozes glam at event; PICS