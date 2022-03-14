Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Awards
>
Our Breakup? C’mon! Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat have arrived!
Our Breakup? C’mon! Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat have arrived!
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 14, 2022 11:23 AM IST |
12.8K
Our Breakup? C’mon! Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat have arrived! Watch the Bigg Boss fame couple rule the red carpet with their style and their romance last night at Hello Fame awards 2022.
Shamita shetty
Awards
Raqesh Bapat
You May Like This
Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat look glamorous as they twin in black at an award show; PICS
Has Shamita Shetty broken up with Raqesh Bapat? She answers
EXCLUSIVE: Lovebirds Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat break-up, were clashing on too many things
Shamita Shetty, her mother & Raqesh Bapat spotted at a dinner date
More Videos
PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty steps out in the city with Raqesh Bapat and mom Sunanda Shetty
PICS: Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Jasmin & others glam up a grand event
"AAG LAGA DI MA'AM" MEDIA BANTER WITH VIDYA BALAN, WHO POSED LIKE A QUEEN, PROMOTING HER NEW FILM JALSA
Sorry Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh! But Rakhi Sawant was the star at the red carpet