"Bahot achhi dekhti hai yaar yeh kya karoon!" Eijaz Khan on ladylove Pavitra Punia. Our cameras spotted Bigg Boss couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia on a casual outing in the city. Eijaz spoke to the paparazzi and asked them about the latest happenings in the city and industry. While Pavitra asked them how they are doing in these tough times, post their chit chat when Pavitra enters the car, Eijaz shares how beautiful the actress is.