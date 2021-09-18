Bigg Boss OTT finale! Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh reveal a sweet surprise; WATCH now

Bigg Boss OTT finale! Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's generous act; WATCH now. Bollywood's power couple Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh reached the sets of Bigg Boss OTT's finale today afternoon and as they posed for picture in their stunning looks for the show's finale episode, the couple had a sweet surprise for the paparazzi present there. The couple shared that as they launched their new brand, they had lunch and bags available for the paparazzi present at the event.