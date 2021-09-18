Bigg Boss OTT finale! Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh reveal a sweet surprise; WATCH now

Published on Sep 18, 2021 09:03 PM IST  |  23.1K
   

Bigg Boss OTT finale! Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's generous act; WATCH now. Bollywood's power couple Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh reached the sets of Bigg Boss OTT's finale today afternoon and as they posed for picture in their stunning looks for the show's finale episode, the couple had a sweet surprise for the paparazzi present there. The couple shared that as they launched their new brand, they had lunch and bags available for the paparazzi present at the event.

Credits: