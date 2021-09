Divya Agarwal celebrated her victory at Bigg Boss OTT with her boyfriend Varun Sood. Divya is the winner of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT. Divya and Varun have been dating each other for quite a few years and are in a live-in relationship. Divya's arguments with Shamita Shetty and Karan Johar grabbed many eyeballs in the show. Divya had participated in other reality shows like Splitsvilla.