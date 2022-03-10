Has Shamita Shetty broken up with Raqesh Bapat? She answers

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 10, 2022 05:13 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
Has Shamita Shetty broken up with Raqesh Bapat? She answers. Rumours have been floating around that 'Shara' have parted ways. Shamita tells the truth! Watch the video to know more.
 
 
 
 