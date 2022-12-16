"Nimrit has no game without Priyanka,"Rashmeet Kaur Sethi slams Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Written by
Varada Pujari
Published on Dec 16, 2022 | 11:15 PM IST |
"Nimrit has no game without Priyanka." Rashmeet Kaur Sethi slams Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s best friend, Rashmeet Sethi Kaur, interacts with the media. In which she was seen supporting her friend and stated that she’s the only real contestant of the show.