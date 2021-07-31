OOPS! Rakhi Sawant just SHARED an important detail about BIGG BOSS 15

Rakhi Sawant just gave an important update about Bigg Boss 15. Watch now.
Mumbai 8 Views 0 comments
OOPS! Rakhi Sawant just SHARED an important detail about BIGG BOSS 15. Queen of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant doesn't need any introduction. Recently when the actress stepped out for her gym session, onlookers tried to click her videos and photos through their phones. The actress lost her calm and asked them not to do the same and asked them to not crowd near her gym. Post that she talks about the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 and shares how Salman is still the host of the show and that Karan will be hosting the OTT segment of the show. Watch this entire video to know more.

