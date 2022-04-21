Get App
Shehnaaz Gill becomes an ice-cream vendor; Visits her pind
Shehnaaz Gill becomes an ice-cream vendor; Visits her pind
Shehnaaz Gill becomes an ice-cream vendor; visits her pind. Shehnaaz Gill visited her village in Punjab and has made a beautiful vlog out of it. Watch the video to know more.
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:15 PM IST
32.4K
Shehnaaz Gill becomes an ice-cream vendor; Visits ...
BiggBoss
Shehnaaz Gill
