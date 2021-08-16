“Tere daant par jo lipstick laga hai woh sabse achha hai!” Watch Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla’s reunion

"Tere daant par jo lipstick laga hai woh sabse achha hai!" Watch Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss OTT interview. Bigg Boss is the one Indian reality television series that has a mix of multiple emotions showcased by people. While the house has given the audience some of the ugliest fights ever in the history of Indian television, the reality series has also showcased some of the most beautiful friendships and budding romances inside the house. One such loved friendship is of Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla. The two were spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and the way they talk still explains the close bond they share with each other.