10 Acres & 150 rooms? Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pataudi Palace is no less than a dream. We have seen the glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's royal palace called Pataudi in the Pataudi town of Gurgaon in Haryana. With 10 acres of farms, horse stables and a palace with more than 100 rooms, this home is no less than a fantasy come true. Today watch this video to know more.