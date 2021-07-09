10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended the prestigious award night in a SIMPLE kurta-pyjama

Mumbai

Being grounded and staying humble despite all the success is the real deal. Arijit Singh is undoubtedly one of the country's top singers today. The skilled singer completed 10 successful years in the industry today. His debut song, Phir Mohabbat, was released on this day in 2011. The prolific singer fluently expresses the feeling of love, pain, happiness through his songs. His unique, heart-warming voice has enchanted millions to date and continues to do so. The versatile Arijit is touted to be the ‘King of Playback Singing’.

