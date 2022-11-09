15 Years of Ranbir Kapoor: A look at his Bollywood journey! It’s been 15 years since Ranbir Kapoor appeared onscreen for the first time in his 2007 debut film ‘Sawaariyan’. And his Bollywood run so far has been nothing short of magical. From critically acclaimed performances in ‘Barfi' and ‘Rockstar’ to commercial successes in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Brahmastra’, Ranbir Kapoor has proven time and again that he was made for the silver screen. Go down the memory lane as we share a compilation video of some of his most memorable moments in the public eye.