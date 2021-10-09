This 19-year-old is Suhana Khan's HUMSHAKAL. Internet is blooming with new creators everyday, some of whom become famous overnight. Today watch this video of a 19-year-old blogger from Mumbai named Isha Jain, who is a lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and what is even more surprising is the fact that their dressing sense and physique are also similar. Watch this video to know more.