As 2022 comes to an end, Pinkvilla sits down with the most celebrated performers of this year - Rishab Shetty, Sesh Adivi, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Mrunal Thakur, to know more about their films, their acting process, box office numbers, franchises and universes being the new superstar, the future of Indian cinema, and a lot more. Check it out!