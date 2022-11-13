3 Public statements and interviews that completely went out of hand

Watch 3 Public statements and interviews that completely went out of hand

by Ritka   |  Published on Nov 13, 2022 11:12 AM IST  |  9.3K

Puppy kids comparison comment to culture! Sonam Kapoor to Mira Rajput, Mallika Sherawat: 3 Public statements and interviews that completely went out of hand. Watch these videos of celebrities where their public comments about feminism, motherhood and culture received a backlash and contrasting opinions from the audience.

 

 