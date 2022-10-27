> 5 Crazy facts about Kantara director Rishab Shetty you need to know!
5 Crazy facts about Kantara director Rishab Shetty you need to know!
Watch 5 Crazy facts about Kantara director Rishab Shetty you need to know!
by
Ritka
|
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:02 AM IST |
11.2K
5 Crazy facts about Kantara director Rishab Shetty you need to know!
5 Crazy facts about Kantara director Rishab Shetty you need to know! Rishab Shetty has become the talk of the town as his latest film Kantara has been shattering records all over the country. From his dream of becoming an actor since his college days to his passion for luxury cars, we bet you didn’t know these 5 crazy facts about this extremely talented filmmaker. Know them all here.