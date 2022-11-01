5 Most difficult Celebrity interviews you’ll ever see! Giving interviews is a part of the job description for all actors. But when it comes to Bollywood interviews, celebrities have often found themselves in awkward situations, whether due to distasteful questions from the reporters or celebs venting out in the public. From Ananya Panday to Salman Khan, here’s a list of celebs who have been part of ‘not so pleasant’ interactions with the media