5 Times Bollywood actresses lost their temper in public! We have often seen our favorite celebs tackle the most absurd of questions with the utmost ease and that too with a smile on their face. But then there are moments when even our calm-headed celebrities lost their cool! From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, here is the list of 5 Bollywood actresses who got so irritated from the media interactions that they could not help but vent out in public.