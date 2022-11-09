Watch how 5 Times Bollywood celebrities cried in public!
Ritka
Published on Nov 09, 2022
5 Times Bollywood celebrities cried in public!
5 Times Bollywood celebrities cried in public! We have often seen them shed tears on reel screen but there have been moments when our favorite Bollywood stars could not hold back their emotions in the public eye. From Alia Bhatt talking about sister Shaheen’s depression to Madhuri Dixit remembering late photographer Gautam, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have cried in public