5 Times when celebrities got emotional and broke down in public
Ritka
Published on Oct 29, 2022 05:09 PM IST |
5 Times when celebrities got emotional and broke down in public. It is especially tough to hold back when we see our favorite celebrities shed tears in front of people. But despite their glamour and larger-than-life persona, all of them are as emotional and sensitive as each one of us. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan, here is the list of stars who became emotional and cried on camera.