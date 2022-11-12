5 Times when even the calmest celebrities couldn't control their rage! Bollywood celebrities have to put up a happy face every time they are in front of a camera. But at times even the most calming personalities run out of patience. Be it distasteful media questions or inappropriate interruptions, these celebs are seen venting out their anger in public. From Shahrukh Khan to Nana Patekar, watch this video to find out who else made it to the list.