A viral video of Shaheen Bhatt’s reaction to being called “maasi ji” is winning the internet! On Thursday, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, where the paparazzi called her ‘maasi ji (aunty)’. Hearing this, Shaheen could not hold her laughter. After the event, Shaheen also posed for the shutterbugs. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, and the duo announced their pregnancy in June. We can’t wait to see Shaheen's nephew or niece!