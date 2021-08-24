"Aamir call kare na main kyun usko call karo?" Faizal Khan opens up about his elder brother & new project

"Aamir call kare na main kyun usko call karo?" Faizal Khan opens up about his elder brother & absence from showbiz. Faisal Khan rose to fame post his stint in the movie Mela. Now, after a long hiatus, he is all set to make his directorial debut with a new project titled Factory. Watch this latest video of the actor where he explains his absence from the big screen and his elder brother superstar Aamir Khan.