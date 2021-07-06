Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao address fans post divorce announcement

One of Indian cinema’s power couples, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, announced their separation on 3rd July. They issued an official statement to announce their divorce. However, they mentioned they will continue to be ‘devoted parents’ to their son, Azad. In a video message post divorce announcement, Kiran and Aamir allayed fans’ concern by reiterating that they will continue to work together on Paani Foundation. Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. They were together for 16 years and later got divorced in 2002.